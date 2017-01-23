Property developer Owen O’Callaghan dies after short illness
Founder of O’Callaghan Properties behind some of Irelands biggest shopping centres
One of Ireland’s leading property developers, Owen O’Callaghan has died in Cork following a short illness.
Mr O’Callaghan (76), founder of O’Callaghan Properties and the developer behind some of the biggest shopping centres in the country, passed away in hospital overnight after taking ill on Christmas Day.
