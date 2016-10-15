Prison officer treated in hospital after intervening in fight

A prison officer was treated in hospital after he received an injury to his hand when he intervened in a dispute between two inmates at Portlaoise Prison.

The incident happened on Friday when a fight broke out between two inmates, one of whom was using an improvised weapon.

As the officer attempted to break up the fight he received a cut to his finger.

He was treated in Portlaoise hospital a short time later where it is understood he given a number of stitches.

The Irish Prison Service said disciplinary action will be taken agains the inmates involved in the incident and that the gardaí have been informed of the matter.