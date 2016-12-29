Pregnant woman airlifted to hospital after car crash

A pregnant woman in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital after she was involved in a two-car collision on the Buttevant to Charleville N20 road in Co Cork on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 11am.

The pregnant woman, a woman passenger in her car and another woman driver in her 20s were injured in the incident. The three women were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. It is understood they are all in a stable condition.

Three units of the County Cork Fire Service attended the scene. Two units of the service travelled from Mallow while the third was from Charleville. Air Corps 112 airlifted the pregnant woman to hospital.

The road where the crash occurred was closed off for a period and diversions were put in place. A technical examination was carried out at the scene. It happened about 1km north of Buttevant. The cause of the crash is under investigation.