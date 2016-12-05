Postmortems to be carried out on Dungarvan crash victims

Gardaí investigating the deaths of three young men in a two-car collision near Dungarvan are hoping that postmortems being carried out on Monday morning in University Hospital Waterford will confirm the identities of the three deceased.

Deputy state pathologist Dr Michael Curtis is to carry out autopsies on the bodies of the three men who were killed when their Volkswagen Golf burst into flames on impact with a car travelling in the opposite direction on a stretch of the N72 known as the Military Road in Dungarvan.

It is believed they were travelling west along the N72 when their car collided with a Citroen Picasso people carrier travelling towards Waterford shortly before 10am on Sunday morning and their car burst into flames on impact.

It is expected that Dr Curtis will have to use dental records to formally confirm the identities of the three deceased. It is believed that at least two of the deceased are from the Dungarvan and Cappoquin areas though gardaí will not comment until formal identification has been confirmed.

The occupants of the people carrier, Mary Bermingham (37), her partner, Gary Fenton (35) and her four children, ranging in age from six to 14, were all seriously injured in the collision. Ms Bermingham, Mr Fenton and a nine-year-old girl were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

The family are from north Cork and it is understood a second child was also brought to CUH for treatment and all four underwent emergency surgery. Their condition is described as critical but stable while the other two children were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

Both children taken to University Hospital Waterford were described as having serious but non-life threatening injuries and it is understood that a 12-year-old boy was been discharged from the hospital on Monday morning following treatment.

Fermoy crash

Meanwhile, gardaí in Fermoy in Co Cork are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a fatal collision between two vehicles at Grange between Fermoy and Ballyhooley at 8am on Monday morning. The road remains closed to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

A young man was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a 4 X 4 driven by a woman bringing her two children to school. The woman and the children were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and it is understood one of the children sustained serious injuries.

The incident brings to six the number of people to lose their lives on Irish roads since the start of December and brings to 175 the number of people to die on the roads so far this year – 10 up on the entire total for 2015.