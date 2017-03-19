Postmortem to be carried out on body of man found in Maamturk Mountains

A postmortem examination is to be carried out on the body of a man found during the search for a hillwalker in Connemara who went missing during a St Patrick’s day walk.

About 30 members of the Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue teams were involved in the search on Saturday in conjunction with An Garda Síochána in the Maamturk Mountains in Co Galway.

The body was recovered on the eastern side of Leenane Hill at about 3pm, five hours after the search began for the missing walker, a Dublin man in his 50s.

The missing man, an experienced walker, had last been in contact with a family member at about 4.30pm on Friday from a location known as the “Col of Despondency”, when he said he would climb Leenane Hill in north of the Maamturks.

The remains were removed to University College Hospital, Galway, where the postmortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public.