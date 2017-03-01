Postman dies following two-vehicle crash in Co Mayo

A postman has died following a road traffic incident in Co Mayo on Wednesday morning.

Mattie Merrick, from Ballycarroon, Crossmolina, died after his postal van collided with a car on the R312 Castlebar to Belmullet road in the Keenagh area at about 10am.

Mr Merrick, who was in his 60s, was a long-serving postman with An Post.

An Post CEO David McRedmond expressed his sympathies to Mr Merrick’s family, saying that he was saddened by the news.

Michael Loftus, a Crossmolina-based member of Mayo County Council, said the tragedy had left the community in shock.

“I knew Mattie well,” Mr Loftus said.

“He was a hardworking man whose house and farm was exceedingly well kept.”

Mr Merrick was the sole occupant of the postal van when the crash occurred.

Injuries

A male and female in the other car, both aged in their 30s, were brought to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, after the incident.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The Castlebar to Belmullet road was closed to traffic for a time as gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the crash scene.

Gardaí­ have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact Belmullet Garda station on 097-81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.