Poor visibility slows search for missing helicopter with five on board

A search by two UK Coastguard helicopters for a private helicopter with five people on board missing over the Irish Sea was called off last night due to poor visibility.

A spokesman for the UK Coastguard said it was co-ordinating a search operation in the Caernarfon Bay area of North Wales.

The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes on Wednesday afternoon en route to Weston Airport in Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay.

The spokesman said radar contact with the helicopter was lost on Wednesday afternoon when the aircraft was near Caernarfon Bay and the coastguard was notified to start a search operation at 4.15pm.

Two UK Coastguard helicopters searched the area between north Wales and Dublin Bay before returning to their bases late on Wednesday night as poor visibility hampered the search.

The coastguard said there were “no plans at this stage to continue the aerial search unless the weather improves significantly.”

Police in North Wales and mountain rescue teams are continuing a land-based search in the Snowdonia area, near where radar contact was lost.

The coastguard also said it was “contacting all the vessels in the Irish Sea that were in the vicinity around midday and we are continuing Mayday broadcast action for any vessels currently in the area to contact us if they have any further information”.

“At the moment we are appealing to these vessels and to the public that if they have seen a twin squirrel red helicopter to please contact 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The Irish Coastguard said its assistance in a communications search for the missing helicopter had been requested.

This involved appealing to all aircraft and shipping in the Irish Sea area which might have information on the missing aircraft.

Declan Geoghegan of the Irish Coastguard told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland they have not yet been asked to assist in the search, but that the search and rescue helicopters in Waterford, Sligo and Shannon were available and could be at the scene in a relatively short time.

The RNLI also said it was on standby, but had not been asked to launch any lifeboats as of 10pm on either side of the Irish Sea.

The Irish Coastguard’s Dublin-based helicopter base is currently without a search and rescue aircraft, since the crash of Rescue 116 in north Mayo in the early hours of March 14th.

The missing helicopter is owned by Staske Construction Ltd in Milton Keynes in the UK. The helicopter registration number is G-OHCP.

It is understood the helicopter is owned by Kevin and Ruth Burke who run Staske. However, the aircraft regularly rented out.