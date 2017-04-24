Poolbeg incinerator takes its first delivery of rubbish

The Poolbeg incinerator has taken its first deliveries today with the boilers set to start burning waste from this weekend.

The firm operating the facility, Covanta, has signed contracts with Dublin local authorities for 540,000 tonnes of waste to be passed through the incinerator using 90 per cent of the capacity of the plant. Only 75 per cent of this will come from the four Dublin local authority areas.

At full capacity, the incinerator will process 120 trucks of waste a day over a 14-hour period.

Developed as a public-private partnership between Covanta and the Dublin local authorities, the plant’s completion follows two decades of opposition from residents, city councillors, and local TDs from all parties.

One of the central objections to the plant was that it was oversized and would never fill its 600,000 tonne annual waste capacity.

Three football pitches

The building, which is the length of three football pitches and four metres taller than the Aviva Stadium, has taken less than 2½ years to build and is expected to be operating at full capacity by September.

John Daly, managing director of Covanta’s Irish division, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the waste arriving at the plant in the initial days of operations would come from Thornton’s Dublin and be processed as residual waste. It will not be recycled or used for compost, he said.

“In this our first week we will take in only a fraction of capacity because we have two boilers and only one will be operating at the start. So we’re talking about 20 per cent of normal volume.”

Mr Daly said local authorities would not be contracted to deliver any of the waste to the incinerator and that commercial organisations who collect the bins would be responsible for the deliveries. If these groups fail to deliver the waste, they will be fined, he added.

‘Good track record’

Mr Daly said the Covanta waste firm had “a very good track record” of dioxin emissions in the US and that the average emissions from plants in the States was at 8 per cent of the national limit. He previously said the technology at Poolbeg would allow dioxin emissions to be kept at less than 10 per cent of EU permitted levels. The average emissions of their plants in Europe are less than 14 per cent of the European norms.

Last year, Covanta had to close one of the two boilers at its newly built Durham York incinerator near Toronto after emissions exceeded limits set by the Canadian ministry of environment for dioxins.

A Covanta plant in the US state of Virginia has been closed since February 2nd due to extensive damage from a fire at the facility. This follows a fire last December at another Covanta incinerator in Maryland which lasted several days.

The new plant is fitted with the latest fire detection and prevention technology, including heat monitors, Mr Daly said.