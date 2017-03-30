Policing Authority will not force commissioner to stand aside

The Policing Authority will not move to dismiss Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan over the latest controversies to hit the force, according to sources with knowledge of the authority’s position.

Government and Fianna Fáil figures who believe Ms O’Sullivan should stand aside have privately expressed the view that she could be forced to do so by the watchdog.

One Cabinet Minister said he believed the authority could do the “dirty work” for the Government.

This view, however, was not shared among all Ministers, with some continuing to privately and publicly express confidence in Ms O’Sullivan. Fianna Fáil sources, who said the party was reluctant to push for the commissioner to resign, also expressed a belief that the watchdog could cause her to leave office.

A Garda commissioner can be removed by a decision of the Cabinet, or the Policing Authority can recommend to the Government that a commissioner be sacked.

Political sources with knowledge of the watchdog’s approach said it was “highly unlikely” that its chairwoman, Josephine Feehily, and its eight members would make such a move.

They said they believed the Policing Authority, which was established at the start of 2016, would be reluctant to take such a dramatic step so early in its existence.

It is also understood it would be unwilling to make a move at this stage if Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald is unwilling do so. This assessment was shared by other well-placed security sources.

‘Very resolute’

Ms O’Sullivan has indicated forcefully she has no intention of standing down, with a Garda source saying she is “very resolute”. “She is not going anywhere, and she is determined that she is going to be part of the solution,” the source said.

Ms O’Sullivan will appear before the Oireachtas justice committee on Thursday morning to answer questions about how the Garda claimed to have conducted two million drink-driving breath tests between late 2011 and 2016, when only a million were carried out.

In her opening statement to the committee, Ms O’Sullivan will say she fears the falsification of data within the Garda goes beyond traffic statistics. This is understood to be a reference to the under-reporting of domestic violence, among other issues.

Last month, Ms Feehily said she had a “degree of confidence” in Ms O’Sullivan’s ability to carry out her duties for the duration of the Charleton tribunal, which is investigating allegations of a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny on Wednesday reiterated that he and the Government have confidence in Ms O’Sullivan.