Poet Danny Sheehy dies after boat overturns off coast of Spain

Danny Sheehy, a poet and boatmaker from Co Kerry, has died after a boat overturned off the coast of Spain.

Also known as Domhnall Mac Síthigh, Mr Sheehy was on the naomhóg – a type of currach – when the incident occured near the mouth of the river Minho, on the border between Spain and Portugal.

There were three others on the boat at the time – Liam Ó Maonlaí of the Hothouse Flowers, musician Brendán Ó Beaglaíoch, and Padraig Ó Duinnín.

The four had been rowing south along the Galician coast for the last two weeks when the accident occurred.

All four men managed to make it to shore, however Mr Sheehy subsequently died, despite the efforts of the emergency services.