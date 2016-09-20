Ploughing 2016: President opens ‘Olympics of the land’

The sun broke through overcast skies as President Michael D Higgins officially opened the 85th annual National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly on Tuesday afternoon.

He described the three-day championships as the “Olympics of the land” and said the event was “an enduring testimony to this vibrancy of our farming sector”.

President Higgins used the occasion to highlight the difficulties facing farmers and to emphasise the need to support rural Ireland. He described family farms as “the backbone of our rural communities” and said “they must be enabled to prosper for generations to come.”

However, he said, “we have arrived at a critical juncture when this is far from guaranteed.”

He said farming “upholds an entire network of small trades, shops, services and local industries that are essential to the economic and social vitality of rural Ireland”.

“Throughout Europe, there has been a general drift from the land since the early 1960s; the farming population is ageing at a very alarming pace; farms are becoming bigger and fewer. The challenges facing our farmers are many, and they are well known to those who attend ‘the Ploughing’,” he said.

Among the difficulties facing farmers, the President cited accessing credit and land for younger farmers, international competition, price volatility, as well at the sometimes conflicting demands of productivity and profitability.

“Farm life, farm communities, rural society, are not just sectors like any other, producing commodities for the market,” he said.

“They need to be sustained with robust public policies, good planning, as well as targeted and adequate incentives.

“We need no less, then, than a renewed vision for the future of Irish and European family farming. We need a vision supported by all the actors in the chain as well as by public policies delivering robust support to the farming sector alongside a holistic and integrated approach to rural development at large,” he told the gathering.

‘Vibrant communities’

President Higgins said “there can be no vibrant society without vibrant rural communities. And there can be no vibrant rural communities without thriving family farms. We must, as a society, ensure that our farming men and women are enabled to continue to carry out what is one of the most ancient, one of the most important and beautiful human activities on earth: the tending of the land and the cultivation of its fruits, from which all of our food is drawn.”

The President and his wife Sabina were welcomed to the site by head of the National Ploughing Association Anna May McHugh and Chairman PJ Lynam.

They were joined on the bandstand for the opening by Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan, Offaly Co Council Chairman Eddie Fitzpatrick and other dignitaries.

National Ploughing Association Chairman PJ Lynam welcomed the President and thanked the gardaí and the council, along with local landowners and residents.

He noted it was a large undertaking and said, “if you went to every stand and spent one minute at it, it would take you five working days it has got that big.”

He said the President’s continued support of the event showed just how important the event now was in the agricultural calendar.

Mr Lynam said 26 National Ploughing Champions will be crowned over the three days and they will go on to represent Ireland at the World Ploughing Championships in Kenya in 2018.

Schoolchildren from St Coleman’s National School in nearby McCullagh, Co Offaly, entertained the assembled guests with a rendition of Some Say the Devil is Dead shortly before the President took to the podium.