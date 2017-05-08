Plans unveiled for new College Green plaza in Dublin

Plans for an €8 million pedestrian and cycle plaza for Dublin’s College Green, which will see a ban on all traffic crossing to and from Dame Street, will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála by Dublin City Council later this month.

The council last October announced that plans for the new civic space, which it had intended to put in place ahead of the start of operations of the Luas Cross City later this year, would have to be submitted to the planning board.

Computer generated image of the proposed new College Green Plaza in Dublin.

The council said it intended to submit its application to the planning board by the end of March.

If the board does not make a decision before the end of this year, or rejects the plaza plans, the council will not be in a position to stop buses from crossing to and from Dame Street through the proposed plaza area.

An aeriel view of the proposed new College Green Plaza in Dublin.

Computer generated image of the proposed new College Green Plaza in Dublin.

Last February the council appointed Dixon Jones and Paul Keogh Architects to design the plaza.

On Monday Dublin City Council said the “attractive tree lined and granite paved space” had been been designed to facilitate major public gatherings and processional events through the city.

“It has the capacity to accommodate up to 15,000 people and will be fully equipped with the infrastructure required to stage large public events.

“In order to enhance the views of the historic buildings and optimise the space for public events, the existing trees will be removed and 22 new trees will be planted. The existing Henry Grattan and Thomas Davis monuments will be restored and retained as key focal points on an axis with the gates of Trinity College. The Thomas Davis monument will be relocated slightly further west of its current position.

The council said there would include a defined cycle route to allow cyclists traverse the new civic space to connect with cycle lanes to the east and west of the area . The plan also includes “an open water sculpture, with 32 individual water jets which will be controlled depending on the seasons and events taking place at College Green”.

As part of the design there will be a new “turning circle” for buses and taxi ranks currently in the College Green area will be moved to adjacent streets. There will be two-way traffic routes for taxis, buses and the new Luas Cross City running in a north-south direction around the front of Trinity College.

The council had intended to pursue the scheme under its own “in-house” planning process and expected to have the traffic changes in place by next June, ahead of the beginning of operations of the Luas Cross City line in September.

However, a public consultation process in recent months revealed significant opposition to the proposals from several prominent business interests in the city. Following consultant’s advice, the council decided the plans needed the approval of An Bord Pleanála.