Place Dublin flags on roads used by GAA rivals, says councillor

Approach roads to Dublin city could be festooned with county flags next summer to let rival GAA supporters know they are entering the home of the Dubs, under a proposal before South Dublin County Council.

Cllr Breeda Bonner said a driver could approach the county border from Kildare without seeing anything to mark the great achievements of Dublin in gaelic games.

“Many of our rivals come up that road,” she added. “They should be aware that they are entering South Dublin, the home of Jim Gavin and many of his star players and many county hurlers also.”

Gavin was accorded the freedom of South Dublin by the council in spring and earlier this month managed the Dublin footballers to a second consecutive All Ireland title.

“We need to follow that up with the installation of permanent flag holders on the approach roads to Dublin and in our villages so that we can fly the Dublin colours proudly each season,” Ms Bonner said.

She added that local residents put up Dublin flags each year but the council does not and she said there is a perception that the council is biased towards soccer.

Ms Bonner called for the council to raise the Dublin flag over the civic offices in Tallaght and Clondalkin during the GAA championship season.

She also requested that flag standards “would be installed on main approach roads to the county, particularly at county boundaries so that it might be easier to fly the Dublin colours at appropriate times with appropriately worded signage so that it would be clear that the Dubs are cherisehed every bit as much in our county as the Tipperary team is in the home of hurling”.

On the proposal, the council said “an assessment is currently being carried out regarding the costs of extending the display of flags to other main roads in the county in advance of next year’s sporting season.

“Once these costs have been ascertained, and subject to funding being available, it is proposed to bring a report to the area committees in the early New Year on the extend of the flags/pageantry that can be provided.”