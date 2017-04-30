Phonsie Clifford (86) takes Great Limerick Run in stride

Eighty-six-year old Phonsie Clifford crossed the finish line of the 2017 Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run, jumping into the Sunday afternoon sunshine like a spring lamb.

In all, about 12,000 competitors from all over the country took part in the marathon, half-marathon, relay team marathon and 10km events.

In its eighth year, it has become the biggest Irish calendar race event outside the Dublin Marathon.

Ann Marie and Elaine From Malta take a selfie before taking part in the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run. Photograph: Brian Gavin Press 22

Phonsie, who has won the 80s and over 80s categories of the Dublin race five times, prepared for the race on a breakfast of “a boiled egg and a slice of bread”.

“I’m feeling good,” said Phonsie from Garryowen.

“I’m going home now to have my dinner; a bit of chicken and mashed potato,” he added.

Before striding off for replenishment, he announced he would be running the Dublin Marathon again this year.

Forty-odd years

“I’ve won 43 marathons altogether. The first one was a Limerick fun race, 40-odd years ago,” said Phonsie.

“I’m doing the Dublin marathon this year. I’ve won it five times in the over-80s and 85s categories”.

Nigel Waters (aka the Robber) and Alan Connors (aka the Detective) who ran handcuffed in the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run. Photograph: Brian Gavin Press 22

His advice for all ages thinking of slipping on their trainers? “Everyone should do this. If I wasn’t running I wouldn’t be able to walk. I have friends who are just stiff, and they just go to the pub and sit down, instead of getting out in the fresh air.”

Phonsie ran this year’s 10km race in 1hr 35sec, fifteen seconds slower than last year’s time.

Unperturbed, he proudly hung his medal around his neck, lifted his hands and punched the air.

Visually impaired athlete Sinead Kane and John O’Regan take part in the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run. Photograph: Brian Gavin Press 22

“Sure, I’ve drawers full of medals at home. How many races have I won . . . uncountable,” he said with a wry smirk.

Kenyan athlete Freddy Keron won the men’s marathon, while former Irish Olympian Pauline Curley won the women’s event.