Pharmacist supplied steroids to allow brother avoid illicit drugs

A pharmacist in the Cara Pharmacy at Main Street, Longford Town, supplied a range of steroids for his body-builder brother because he did not want his brother to source them on the black market, a fitness-to-practise inquiry has been told.

Pharmacist David Lenagh admitted dispensing Testogel and Restandol Testocaps, which the inquiry heard are testosterone supplements, along with Anastrazole and Letrozole, described as aromatase inhibitors which reduce estrogen in the body.

Mr Lenagh is accused by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI) of professional misconduct in supplying the medication to his brother Matthew, who was in training for a body-building competition at the time.

Solicitor for the PSI JP McDowell said the medicines are generally known as anabolic steroids and are sometimes used without authorisation by athletes and body-builders to boost their physical performance.

Not sufficiently strong

Matthew Lenagh told the inquiry he suffered from a condition where he perceived his body was too small and not sufficiently lean or strong.

He said the danger of sourcing body-building medication on the black market was that it could have been made in “people’s back rooms” and “you wouldn’t really know what was in it”.

He said he mentally pressurised his brother by expressing the intention to source the medication in injectable form on the black market.

He told the inquiry he was sure his pharmacist brother’s “first response” to a request for the drugs was “no”.

But he said when his brother saw him looking online for where to get the medication on the black market, the latter agreed to supply the medication.

David Lenagh told the inquiry he was very remorseful over his actions. He said supplying medication to his brother was “a stupid thing to do”.

He said his concern was that injecting black market substances might result in serious injury, including potentially the loss of a limb.

Transgression admitted

David Lenagh said he “wasn’t in the best place in the world in terms of mental health at the time” and after he admitted the transgression in March 2015 he had left retail work and undertaken a course of study to become a school teacher.

He said he was now back working as a locum pharmacist and would be prepared to undergo a course of corrective training and subsequent supervision if the fitness-to-practise inquiry decided not to recommend he be struck off the register of pharmacists.

The inquiry was told Irene Murphy, supervisory pharmacist at the Cara Pharmacy in Longford, became concerned in December 2014 when she noticed a box of medication missing from the shelf.

Mr McDowell for the PSI said Ms Murphy had given a statement to the society in which she said she continued to notice medication going missing, until March 2015.

Mr McDowell said it was Ms Murphy’s evidence that when she challenged Mr Lenagh in March, he had admitted supplying the medication to his brother.