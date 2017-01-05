Pensioner dies in house fire in Cork

A man in his seventies has died following a house fire in a property off Shandon Street on the northside of Cork city.

A neighbour at Old Friary Place raised the alarm shortly after noon Thursday after she noticed smoke coming from the house.

The emergency services rushed to the scene and members of the fire brigade gained entry to the house.

The body of the pensioner was discovered on the ground floor of the property. It is understood that he died from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination of the scene of the fire, which they believe started accidentally.

A postmortem will be carried out on the deceased at Cork University Hospital. It is understood he had lived alone at the property for many years. There was no one else in the house at the time of the fire and it is not being treated as suspicious.