Pedestrian in Arklow killed in fourth weekend road death

A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car in Arklow, Co Wicklow early Monday.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, which took place at Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Arklow Garda Station on (0402) 26320.

It is the fourth death on the roads in the Republic since the beginning of the bank holiday weekend.

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in the crash at Churchfield, Tourmakeady in Co Mayo early on Sunday.

A man in his 40s died in Co Roscommon when his car crashed on the westbound side of the M6 near Athlone on Saturday afternoon.

And, on Saturday morning, Dominic Earley (26), a member of the Cavan GAA backroom team, died after his car left the road in Tempo, Co Fermanagh.

“Dominic was a member and player with the Tattyreagh club in Co Tyrone. He joined our team management just a short few months ago, but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him,” Cavan GAA said in a statement.

“Cavan GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic’s family, his girlfriend Maria, relatives, and friends and to the Tattyreagh GAA club and Tyrone County Board.”