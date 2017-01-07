Pedestrian (55) dies in road crash in Co Monaghan

A 55-year-old pedestrian has died following a fatal crash in Co Monaghan on Saturday.

The collision took place on the N2 at Clonavogy near Castleblayney shortly after 1pm when the woman was struck by a car.

She was treated by emergency services at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to St James’s Hospital in Dublin where she was later pronounced dead.

A second pedestrian, a man aged 60, was also stuck by the car and sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been asked to examine the scene at Clonavogy and the coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Castleblayney garda station on 042-9747900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.