Pay talks: Government wants review of Saturday premium payments

The Government is seeking to review all premium payments currently made to public service staff in who work on Saturdays.

It has also indicated it wants a provision in a new public service pay agreement to discuss the introduction of Saturday working in sectors where this does not occur at present and where there is a business case for such staff working on this day.

The proposals were put forward by Government representatives at the fifth day of talks with trade unions and representative organisations on a new public service pay accord.

It is understood unions rejected completely any suggestion of reviewing existing Saturday premium payments which could, if implemented, affect thousands of staff in the public services.

Union sources said they were at the current talks to secure pay restoration for staff not to agree provisions which could see Government employees lose money.

Sources said unions argued on Friday that there already was flexibility for management to make cases for staff to work on Saturday when required and that this had happened in the past.

Union sources said it was not necessary to include such a provision in a new national agreement.