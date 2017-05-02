Pay and pensions talks to dominate union leaders’ meeting

Public service trade union leaders are meeting on Tuesday in advance of talks with the Government on a new deal on pay and pensions for about 300,000 State employees.

The talks on a successor to the existing Lansdowne Road accord are expected to get under way in about a fortnight after the Public Service Pay Commission completes a report on the issue.

This report is expected to be presented to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe by next Monday, May 8th.

Any new deal is expected to involve across-the-board increases of about two per cent per annum over three years, provision for additional sectoral increases on foot of local bargaining and reforms of existing public service pension arrangements.

For public service employees earning above a set threshold, the Government may seek to convert the existing public service pension levy - introduced under financial emergency provisions in 2009 after the economic crash and which unions want abolished - into a permanent higher pension contribution.

The Irish Times reported last weekthat a confidential Government submission had maintained the cost of public service pensions was now running at €3.3 billion per year.

It argued that the differential between the amount the Government contributed to pensions for its staff and the amount private sector companies put aside for their workers was now about 18 per cent -- an increase of about 50 per cent in the last decade.

The Government has maintained the Pay Commission should take into account the increased value of public service pensions in making its findings.