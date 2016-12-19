Pat Hickey returns home after Rio Olympics arrest

Pat Hickey posed for photographs outside his home in Castleknock, Dublin, on Monday after his return home from Rio on Sunday.

The former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland was detained for almost five months in Brazil following his arrest on August 17th in relation to alleged ticket-touting at the Rio Olympics.

Mr Hickey declined to comment on the events in Rio and spoke only to wish the photographers a happy Christmas.

In a statement issued to The Irish Times on Sunday, Mr Hickey said:

“I have returned to Ireland where I will undergo ongoing medical treatment under the care of my medical consultant.

“It has been an extremely traumatic few months for myself and my family.

“Once again, I wish to state that I am totally innocent of all charges against me.

“I intend to adhere to any requests made by the Brazilian authorities and I will do everything possible to clear my name so that I can, in due course, get on with my life with my wife and family.”

Bail

Mr Hickey also acknowledged the help he received from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which put up the €410,000 bail bond demanded by the Rio court in order for his passport to be returned so he could return home on medical grounds.

That bond will be surrendered should Mr Hickey fail to return to Rio to face charges in relation to the alleged ticket-touting.

However, a court date has yet to be set.