Part of Cork-Killarney road closed after collision
One person seriously injured in crash outside Macroom on the N22 shortly after 8am
Part of the N22 Cork-Killarney road has been closed this morning following a serious collision. Photograph: Reuters
Part of the N22 Cork-Killarney road is closed this morning following a serious collision which has left a man in Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened just outside Macroom shortly after 8am.
Part of the road has been closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services and to allow for an investigation of the crash.
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area if possible as long delays are expected.
More to follow.