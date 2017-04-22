Overturned truck cleared from M50 slip road

A truck overturned on a slip road to the M50 in Dublin on Saturday morning, resulting in a road closure.

Emergency services attended the scene at the slip road from the Naas Road N7 to the M50 southbound.

N7/M50 - The slip road from the Naas Rd N7 inbound to the M50 South

bound has now reopened following the removal of the overturned truck. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2017

The road was closed for a time and reopened at about 10.30am, according to gardaí, after the truck was turned upright and towed.

Despite the closure, AA Roadwatch said the M50 is moving well in both directions .

Elsewhere, the Dublin Port Tunnel has fully reopened after the left lane of the southbound bore was closed due to a breakdown.