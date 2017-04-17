Over 50 firefighters battle blaze in Portrush

More than 50 firefighters battled for hours to get a “suspicious’ fire under control at a derelict building in Portrush. Co Antrim on Sunday night.

Fire crews from more than half a dozen stations across Northern Ireland were called in to deal with a blaze at at an unoccupied end-of-terrace property at Bath Terrace.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene about 9.10pm.

The fire was described as well developed with crews from Portrush supported by others from Coleraine, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Northland and Strabane.

The fire was said to be under control after midnight but crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Detectives are treating the fire as suspicious and believe it might have been started deliberately.

Detective Sergeant Wallace, from Reactive and Organised Crime, asked for anyone with information to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 1029 16/04/17.

“The building will be entered and examined by PSNI Crime Scene Investigators once building control officials have determined it is safe to do so,” he said.

-with PA