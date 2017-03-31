Opposition parties criticise Shane Ross over bus strike

Opposition parties have criticised Minister for Transport Shane Ross’s handling of the Bus Éireann dispute after public transport services were halted across the country on Wednesday morning in a series of unofficial secondary pickets.

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams called on the Taoiseach to demand that Mr Ross intervenes in the crisis, saying:

“The sad reality is that his boss, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, is allowing Minister Shane Ross to sit on his hands as the chaos Bus Éireann continues.

“The crisis at Bus Éireann, and right across our public transport network, has been caused by bad policy and now by the inaction of Minister who has a very clear privatisation agenda.

“The Taoiseach, who is happy to turn a blind-eye, is completely complicit.

“When a Minister is so blatantly failing to act, it is the responsibility of the Taoiseach to sort that out.”

Fianna Fáil transport spokesman Robert Troy said the placing of secondary pickets by Bus Éireann workers at Dublin Bus and Irish Rail depots is unacceptable and cannot be condoned.

“Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been left without a service with no prior notice. The placing of secondary pickets cannot be condoned. No one should be prevented from accessing their workplace as a result of unsanctioned strike action,” he said.

“Serious questions now have to be asked regarding Minister Ross’s handling of the Bus Éireann dispute. He has continued to take a completely hands-off approach which has further alienated both workers and passengers.”

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the work stoppages are “a signal that workers will no longer accept attacks on their living standards”.

“I fully support them and urge workers to keep up the pickets until they secure their rights,” Ms Smith said.