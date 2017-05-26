One fisherman missing, another in hospital after boat sinks

An extensive air and sea search has been continuing off the north Dublin coastline for a young fisherman who is still missing after a vessel capsized and sank off Skerries harbour.

One of two men on board the half-decker vessel was rescued shortly after the alarm was raised around 1pm on Friday and taken to hospital.

A number of assets are focusing on an Irish Sea area extending from south of Lambay island up to Balbriggan in the search for the missing man.

The half decker involved in razor clam fishing was just 100m from the harbour and within sight of shore when it capsized.

RNLI area lifesaving manager Owen Medland said that many people in and around the harbour in the fine warm weather witnessed the incident, and several emergency calls were made.

The Irish Coast Guard (ICG) Dublin Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) tasked the RNLI Skerries inshore lifeboat and the ICG Dublin-based Rescue 116 search and rescue helicopter.

The families of the four air crew lost in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash off the north Mayo coast over two months ago had agreed that the replacement aircraft at the Irish Coast Guard’s Dublin base should continue to bear the same call-sign.

Local fishing and angling vessels also joined in the search.

One man was rescued from the water by the Skerries lifeboat crew, and was given medical treatment on shore before being taken by ambulance to Beaumont hospital.

His condition was described later as comfortable.

A large group of people have gathered at the harbour.

‘Freak accident’

Locals expressed shock at the incident. “The men are from a well known fishing family in the area. It looks like a freak accident that has happened,” one said.

A local woman explained she was having an ice-cream with her grandchildren when we saw a boat overturned in the distance, “a number of men rushed to raise the alarm and within minutes a rescue operation was under way. It’s just a dreadful thing to watch from the shore and my thoughts are

with the family.”

The Skerries inshore lifeboat and Rescue 116 were joined within the hour by the RNLI Clogherhead and Howth offshore lifeboats, along with an Air Corps Casa maritime patrol plane.

The Naval Service patrol ships LÉ Orla and LÉ Niamh, and the Geological Survey of Ireland’s research vessel Keary are also involved, with on-scene co-ordination provided by the LÉ Orla.

Garda divers from the Garda Water Unit launched shortly before evening low tide to search the sea area where the vessel sank.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) is expected to initiate an inquiry into the incident,which occurred in benign weather conditions with a light south-easterly wind close to the Perch rock.

The razor clam fishery involves at least 30 vessels in the north Irish Sea, including Dundalk Bay, using dredges in shallow water to harvest the shellfish in a depth of up to 14 metres.

The value of the fishery has increased in recent years to over €2 million annually due to increased demand for the shellfish – particularly in Asia.