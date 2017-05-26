One fisherman missing after boat sinks off Dublin coast

One fisherman has been rescued and another is missing after a small fishing boat sank of the coast of north Dublin.

Local RNLI lifeboat crews were tasked to the scene after the vessel went down about 100m off Skerries harbour.

A spokesman for Howth RNLI said its crew were alerted to the sinking before 2pm.

“The initial reports are that a small fishing boat has sunk about 100m of Skerries harbour,” he said.

“The reports are that one man has been picked up and another is still missing.”

It is understood the boat was a local razor fishing vessel.

Skerries RNLI was the boat first on the scene.

The Navy ship LE Orla was also in the area along with an Irish Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said: “A number of other boats are in the area as well.”

More to follow.

