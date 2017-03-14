One crew member located after helicopter goes missing off west coast

One crewman has been located in the search for four crew some 10km off the Mayo coast.

A Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter went missing shortly after 1am on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the crewman, who is in a critical condition, was spotted by the Shannon-based helicopter during the search for the crew.

Debris has also been sighted in the search area between 8 and 10 km off Blacksod lighthouse in north Mayo.

A major sea search is underway off the Co Mayo coast, near Blacksod.

The four crew on Rescue 116 Sikorsky S-92 were about 8km west of the lighthouse, and approaching it to refuel, when the aircraft lost communication at about 1.05am.

It had been asked to provide “top cover” or support for the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter for a medical evacuation of an injured fisherman 240 km west of Blacksod.

The Sikorsky S-92 has four to five hours of endurance, and refuelling is standard for long distance missions.

Weather conditions in the area were reported as reasonable but with limited visibility.

The Irish Coast Guard has said there was no indication of any difficulty during the last radio communication with Malin Head Coast Guard station.

The Sligo-based rescue helicopter R118 completed the medical evacuation of an injured fisherman 150 miles west of Blacksod, and is now involved in the search, along with the Shannon helicopter, an Air Corps Casa fishery protection aircraft and the RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats.

Five local fishing vessels are also participating in the search area some six miles west of Blacksod.

Malin Head Coast Guard station is co-ordinating the search effort.

In July 1997, four Air Corps crew died in a crash in Tramore, Co Waterford, on return from a mission off the Waterford coast in poor visibility.

Irish Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas died last September during the search for a missing man off the Clare coast.

The fleet of five Sikorsky S-92 helicopters, acquired to improve capability and speed, recorded 10,000 flight hours and more than 3,100 flight hours last year, from Irish Coast Guard bases in Sligo, Waterford, Shannon and Dublin.

In a statement after the incident, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he wished to express his “sincere support and sympathies for all those involved, particularly those family members who are awaiting news of their loved ones.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all concerned.

“As we await further information I would like to appeal for space to be given to the relevant professionals involved in the search operation to complete their work.”