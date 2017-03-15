Off-licences in Belfast’s Holyland closing for part of St Patrick’s Day

Five off-licences in a south Belfast district heavily populated by students are to close for five hours on St Patrick’s Day in an effort to minimise anti-social behaviour. The businesses in the Holyland area, which is full of multiple-occupancy houses, liaised with the PSNI, and have confirmed they will shut from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, March 17th.

There was a series of alcohol-fuelled disturbances in the area last year on St Patrick’s Day. Over the years a number of arrests have been made and hundreds of students have been disciplined by their universities and colleges.

Residents acknowledge there is an issue with a small number of students, and that school children and adults not in education get involved in parties in the area.

South Belfast Partnership Board director and Holyland resident Brid Ruddy, who recently described the area as sometimes like a “Magaluf-type 18-30 party land”, said she welcomed the move. “It’s a start. I would like to see them closed the whole day, but we are very much in favour of it.”

Ms Ruddy and other residents have been working with Belfast City Council, the PSNI, community groups, multicultural agencies and churches, alongside Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University, Belfast Metropolitan College and St Mary’s and Stranmillis University Colleges.

Police in Belfast are asking everyone attending St Patrick’s Day celebrations to enjoy them safely and respectfully.