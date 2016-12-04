Northern Irish journalist Austin Hunter dies after Bahrain crash

A Northern Irish journalist and public relations practitioner has died after a road traffic collision in the Middle East.

Austin Hunter (64) was knocked down and killed in a crash in Bahrain. The Co Tyrone born father-of-two was on business in the Arab state when the incident happened on Saturday.

In a career spanning 45 years, Mr Hunter held a range of jobs in media and public relations. A former editor of the Belfast News Letter, he also worked as a broadcast journalist for BBC Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

In a statement, Mr Hunter’s wife Jean, son Simon and daughter Rachael said: “We’re absolutely devastated at the loss of a loving husband, father and grandfather.

“We are deeply touched by the warm tributes paid by so many and they have given us some comfort at this awful time...Right now, we want to focus on our family and despite media interest we would gratefully appreciate the space to grieve.”

Tweet We are saddened at the tragic news of Austin Hunter’s death. Our thought are with his family at this very sad time. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 4, 2016

Early in his career, Mr Hunter worked for the Strabane Weekly News, Tyrone Constitution and BBC Radio Foyle.

Public relations

In the sphere of public relations, he was head of communications for the police in Northern Ireland when the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) was replaced by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Prior to that he headed up the BBC’s public relations department in Belfast.

Mr Hunter also worked for a number of years as the head of communications at the Orange Order.

In recent years he worked overseas as a media consultant for Northern Ireland Co-operation Overseas, an organisation that sends local experts to advise state bodies abroad. He was on assignment with the organisation in Bahrain when the crash occurred.

Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster was among those who paid tribute to Mr Hunter.

“Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of Austin Hunter,” said the Democratic Unionist leader. “Held in the highest regard by all who knew him. Deepest sympathy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Current editor of the News Letter, Alistair Bushe said he was “devastated” to learn of the news.

“During Austin’s period as editor of the News Letter, it achieved its best circulation figures for eight years,” he said.

PA