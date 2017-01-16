North elections inevitable as Sinn Féin fails to nominate replacement

The Northern Ireland Assembly gathered at Stormont on Monday in the firm expectation that by Monday evening the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire will have called Assembly elections.

That was made clear after the Sinn Féin health Minister Michelle O’Neill with Martin McGuinness sitting beside her in the Assembly chamber said she would not nominate anyone to replace him as Deputy First Minister.

Mr McGuinness sat grim-faced as Ms O’Neill confirmed Sinn Féin would not be nominating. He made no comment but it was noticeable that he looked stronger than when last Monday he announced his resignation, thus triggering the current crisis.

Mr McGuinness did however issue a tweet in which he said he was in contact with British prime minister Theresa May and Northern Secretary James Brokenshire earlier about the current political crisis.

“I said society and I felt badly let down by both the DUP and the British government,” he said.

Two minutes before Sinn Féin said it was not nominating the DUP party chairman Lord (Maurice) Morrow nominated Arlene Foster for the post. But it was an academic exercise after Sinn Féin refused to nominate.

This was confirmed by DUP speaker Robin Newton who said, “The offices of First Minister and Deputy First Minister must remain vacant.”

The onus is now placed on Mr Brokenshire to call elections. The earliest he can name a date is 43 days from today. Mr Brokenshire is expected to formally announce a date for the poll before 6pm. A possible date is March 2nd.

The DUP made a point of showing party strength behind the former First Minister Ms Foster. MPs such as deputy leader Nigel Dodds, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Ian Paisley joined party Assembly members in the great hall of Parliament Buildings, Stormont where she made a short statement before entering the chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Assembly will be dissolved in the next number of days and that is deeply regrettable that Northern Ireland will have no Assembly and Executive over the coming period,” she said.

Ms Foster referred to how the collapse was precipitated by the controversy over the cash for ash scheme that could result in an overspend of £490 million over the next 20 years.

“We all want and I particularly want to resolve the renewable heat incentive (RHI) issues, so that we can get back to the issues that really matter to the people of Northern Ireland like our health service,” she added.

Ms Foster said a “full, frank, open and transparent” inquiry was required into the RHI scheme and a new system of cost controls to address the overspend, she said. On Monday the Assembly is also due to discuss proposals by the DUP Minister for the Economy Simon Hamilton to reduce the RHI subsidies.

“Northern Ireland does not need, nor does its people want an election,” she said.

Ms Foster said politicians had more pressing matters to consider such as Brexit and the global implications of the election of Donald Trump as US president.

She accused Sinn Féin of pursuing “political self-interest” in forcing an election. “They did not like the election result last May and therefore they are looking at another go at an election,” she said.

“They have forced an election that risks Northern Ireland’s future and its stability, and suits nobody apart from themselves. They will take every vote for them as an encouragement that they bring down the Northern Ireland Executive whenever they don’t get their own way whatever the cost to Northern Ireland again and again and again and again,” she said.

“We want to see devolution working and we will seek a mandate for the strongest possible unionist voice after the election whether it is in a restored Assembly or into fresh political negotiations,” added Ms Foster.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt before entering the chamber made a terse comment, “It’s referendum time. You can have change or more of the same. We are for change.”

The Assembly currently is discussing a proposal not to extend the British so-called “bedroom tax” to Northern Ireland. This tax reduces housing benefit to some social housing tenants who have spare bedroom capacity.

Today MLAs also are due to vote on proposals to limit the cost of RHI. They are also expected to vote on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the DUP speaker Robin Newton.