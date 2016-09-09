No police contact over Irish ticket controversy, says IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said Brazilian police have not contacted it for information about the ticketing controversy that led to the arrest of Patrick Hickey last month.

On Thursday, police in Rio de Janeiro said they wanted to speak with IOC president Thomas Bach to find out if he acted on a request sent in a text message from Mr Hickey asking for an increase in the Olympic Council of Ireland’s (OCI) ticket allocation.

Investigators made the comments after Mr Bach failed to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night.

The IOC press office has failed to respond to repeated queries from The Irish Times asking if Mr Bach acted on the request from Mr Hickey who has temporarily stepped down as OCI president.

On Friday, the IOC said it would not comment further because it is “an ongoing legal procedure”.

Meanwhile, the three Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) officials whose passports were seized by Brazilian authorities last month have checked out of the hotel where they were staying in Rio, raising the possibility they could be returning to Ireland almost three weeks after the Irish delegation left Brazil.

At a press conference on Thursday, police reiterated the three men – Dermot Henihan, Kevin Kilty and Stephen Martin – were no longer persons of interest in their investigation.

Ticket touting

Charges have been levelled against Mr Hickey and nine others by a public prosecutor over an alleged ticket touting scheme that saw OCI tickets passed to British company THG, which was unauthorised to sell tickets or ticketed hospitality at the Rio Games. A court must now decide whether to accept the charges or throw them out.

Mr Hickey and the others accused have denied wrongdoing.

At their press conference on Thursday, police released more emails recovered from Mr Hickey’s devices which further call into question his claim in an RTÉ interview on August 11th that the OCI no longer had any association with THG, which had been its official ticket vendor for the London and Sochi Games in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

One email from THG owner Marcus Evans summed up the details of a meeting between THG and the organising committee of the next major Olympic event, the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea in 2018 for which the OCI already had an agreement with THG for it to act as its authorised ticket vendor.

Among the items discussed by THG director David Gilmore with the PyeongChang committee was an “Irish house concept”. Both Mr Evans and Mr Gilmore have been charged by the public prosecutor with Mr Hickey and are being sought by Brazilian police.

The controversy in Brazil sparked by the arrest of THG’s Dublin finance director Kevin Mallon prompted Jon Tibbs, a London-based adviser to the OCI, to email Mr Hickey recommending that he “provisionally suspend” THG’s status as the OCI ticket vendor for PyeongChang, according to Brazilian police.

The email dated August 9th concluded: “Then we have a paper trail with the IOC to show we have already taken action. We can use this with the media if/when the PyC relationship becomes public which I fear will be at any time.”

By August 16th an email from a Dublin solicitor to Mr Hickey and the man who would become acting OCI president after his arrest, William O’Brien, contained a draft letter to Mr Marcus saying that in light of the controversy in Brazil it was suspending the agreement between the OCI and THG for PyeongChang.

It is not clear if the letter was sent. The next morning Mr Hickey was arrested by police.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the OCI said its crisis management subcommittee had appointed Deloitte “to conduct an independent review of the OCI’s governance arrangements under its current constitution”.

The statement said the review would make recommendations on changes to the constitution after consultations with OCI executive committee and OCI member federations, Sport Ireland, the European Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee.

The statement said the review would be concluded within a month and the report would share with the OCI executive committee with “all agreed changes” to the OCI constitution to be put to an emergency general meeting soon afterwards.