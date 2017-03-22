No Irish citizens caught up in London attack, says Flanagan

No Irish people are believed to have been affected by the attacks in London on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan has said.

“The Irish embassy and my Department have been active in London, and at this time we have no reason to believe that any Irish citizens have been affected or are persons over whom there are concerns,” he said in a statement.

Mr Flanagan added that he wished to “unreservedly condemn” the attack outside the Houses of Parliament at Westminster.

“I deplore the loss of life, and note that the casualties include a police officer killed in the line of duty,” he said.

“I wish to extend my condolences and on behalf of my Government, my support to the people of London and the UK. Terror and violence will never triumph over democracy.”

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said it was monitoring developments closely through the Irish Embassy in London.

Anyone with serious concerns may contact the Department of Foreign Affairs Consular Assistance Unit on 01-4082527 or, for those in London, the Consular Unit of the Irish Embassy on +44 207 2352171