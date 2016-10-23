Nine people hospitalised after stair collapse at Tayto Park

Nine people were taken to hospital on Saturday evening after a stairs collapsed at Tayto Park adventure park in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene at 8pm and a spokesman said the Health and Safety Authority was investigating the incident.

It is understood the stairs collapsed in a “House of Horrors” attraction which was open late for an after-dark Halloween event.

A spokeswoman for the theme park said those caught up in the incident were taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure”.