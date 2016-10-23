Nine people hospitalised after stair collapse at Tayto Park
Health and Safety Authority investigating after incident at ‘House of Horrors’ attraction
Nine people were taken to hospital on Saturday evening after a stairs collapsed at Tayto Park adventure park in Ashbourne, Co Meath.
Gardaí were called to the scene at 8pm and a spokesman said the Health and Safety Authority was investigating the incident.
It is understood the stairs collapsed in a “House of Horrors” attraction which was open late for an after-dark Halloween event.
A spokeswoman for the theme park said those caught up in the incident were taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure”.