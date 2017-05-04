Newspapers are trusted sources of news, says NewsBrands chairman

Readers are finding newspapers to be trusted sources of news, given all the turmoil in the world, according to the chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, the umbrella group for Irish newspapers, including The Irish Times.

Vincent Crowley said the past year had seen some extraordinary developments in society and politics. He was speaking at the launch of the Journalism Awards 2017 in Dublin.

Sponsored for the second year by the National Lottery, the awards have 25 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of journalism, including news, analysis, opinion, features, business, politics, crime and others.

This year’s judges include journalists, media experts and editors chaired by Matt Dempsey, former Irish Farmer’s Journal editor and former NewsBrands Ireland chairperson.

Premier Lotteries Ireland chief executive Dermot Griffin said it was heartening that four out of five adults in Ireland still make time to read the news every day.

The eligibility period for this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards is July 1st, 2016, to June 30th, 2017. The full list of categories is available on www.journalismawards.ie.