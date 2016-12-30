New Year weekend transport: Everything you need to know

Public transport operators are advising passengers to check revised timetables online before travelling over the weekend.

Bus

Dublin Bus will operate a Saturday service on all routes on New Year’s Eve with last departures at about 10pm. All Nitelink routes will operate as per normal weekend service.

City Tour, 1916 Tour and Coastal Tours will run as normal but the Ghostbus Tour will not operate.

On New Year’s Day, Dublin Bus will operate a Sunday service on all routes. City Tour, 1916 Tour and Malahide Castle Tour will operate. Nitelinks, Ghostbus Tour and Glendalough Tour will not operate.

A Sunday service will also run on Monday, December 2nd.

Bus Éireann will operate a normal Saturday service with a number of exceptions which you can check out here. The bus operator will run a normal service on Sunday with a number of alterations.

Rail

Iarnród Éireann’s Intercity service will operate normal Saturday hours on New Year’s Eve with some alterations until about 9pm.

Dart and Dublin commuter services will run a Saturday service until about 9pm (8pm for Heuston routes). A number of late night services will operate from Pearse and Connolly stations serving all stations from the city centre out to Howth, Greystones, Dundalk and Maynooth.

Intercity will run a Saturday service on New Year’s Day with some alterations.

Dart and Dublin commuter services will run a regular Sunday service with some changes to Heuston commuter services and Cork commuter trains will also operate a regular Sunday service.

Luas

Luas services will run on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve but will continue into the night with services on the red line from The Point to Tallaght running until 3am on January 1st.

From The Point to Saggart on the red line, the night Luas will run until 2.20am on New Year’s Day.

The final service on the green line will leave from St Stephen’s Green to Brides Glen at 3.30am on Sunday.

On New Year’s Day and Monday, 2nd January, services will run on a Sunday schedule. Regular timetables resume on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Following a number of cancellations and delays in the week before Christmas, Irish Ferries and Stena Line are running regular sailings on time.