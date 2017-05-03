New scheme to assist entrepreneurs to return to Ireland

A mentoring programme to support returning Irish emigrants who want to set up businesses in Ireland was announced on Wednesday by Minister for the Diaspora Joe McHugh. Funding of up to €100,000 has been allocated for the one-year pilot project.

“The programme will seek to attract applications from returning or recently returned emigrants with entrepreneurial ambition, whether starting, partnering, acquiring or investing in existing businesses or playing an entrepreneurial role, advising and supporting innovation within existing business,” the Minister said.

Ways in which the mentoring programme might work include assistance in bridging gaps in personal and professional networks, provision of up-to-date local knowledge and support systems.

“We want Irish emigrants to come home and we want them to play a vibrant role in their communities and in our society when they do,” said the Minister.