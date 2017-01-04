New scam email seeks sensitive financial information

A fresh scam email purporting to be from the Revenue Commissioners has been doing the rounds since the start of January.

The email starts off by telling recipients that after “an analysis by our tax calculation software, we identified the following situation: An overpayment has occurred because of a mistake in your Full Payment Submission (FPS), it appears that you have paid more tax than you were liable to pay”.

The email contains a link which diverts anyone who clicks on it to a site which is not connected to Revenue, despite being dressed up to look like it is.

The page contains a form which asks for sensitive financial details in order to secure the tax refund.

Revenue has issued repeated warnings about scam emails pretending to be from the office in recent years.

It has said that it never sends messages which require customers to send personal information via email, text or pop-up windows.

It said it will never promise customers a tax refund via email.

Tax refund

Revenue said anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should contact their local Revenue office to check its status.

It said anyone who has supplied personal information after receiving a fraudulent email or text message needs to contact their bank or credit card company immediately.

Anyone who has concerns that a friend or relative might be susceptible to such a scam should warn them of its existence.