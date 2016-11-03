New M50 emergency diversion routes identified

New emergency relief routes for traffic have been identified along the M50 in Dublin as part of an effort to stop major congestion arising on the motorway after collisions or breakdowns occur.

The routes, which will be signposted with specific logos, are designed to prevent lengthy tailbacks occurring on the road last year, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said.

A tailback in which motorists were caught on the motorway for up to seven hours happened after a crash last year. In May and October of last year, other crashes brought traffic on the city ring road to a standstill with motorists saying they were essentially parked for several hours on each occasion.

TII said about 120 incidents occur in a typical month on the M50, more then half of them during rush hour traffic. These incidents include anything from breakdowns to debris falling on the motorway to major collisions involving multiple vehicles.

Many different agencies including the Garda, Dublin Fire Brigade, the four Dublin local authorities, TII and the Motorway Traffic Control Centre can be involved in trying to clear the motorway once an incident occurs.

After last year’s incidents the groups formed the Interagency Incident Coordination Group (IICG) to develop incident management techniques and identify potential diversion routes.

Aims

TII spokesman Seán O’Neill said the aim of the new signage was, when an incident occurred, to get traffic off and back on to the motorway as quickly as possible.

“This emergency diversion signage will assist in mitigating the impact of a major incidents but not eliminate time delays,” he said.

Currently symbols are in place from Junction 4 (Ballymun) to J5 (Finglas), J5 (Finglas) to J6 (Blanchardstown) and J7 (Liffey Valley) to J9 (Red Cow).

In the coming months the entire M50 will have a diversion route identified that will include J3 (at the M1 merge) to J17 (at the M11 merge), except for J6 (Blanchardstown) to J7 (Liffey Valley) where no suitable alternative route exists because of the height of the bridge at that point.

Agreement with the relevant local authorities is currently being finalised for additional junctions and signage is being rolled out and is to be completed for the critical sections by the end of the year.

Electronic signs on the M50 will be used to inform drivers when diversions are in place and each diversion route will be indicated by a specific symbol which drivers will be directed to follow.