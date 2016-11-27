New Christmas jumpers record set in Dublin

The organisers of a Dublin event aimed at getting the largest number of people gathered in one place wearing Christmas jumpers claimed a new record on Sunday night.

A total of 1, 513 people – with jumpers – gathered in O’Connell Street for the switching on of the Christmas tree lights. The 2015 figure in the Geansaí Nollag event was 1,297.

This year’s numbers were encouraged by a special Luas incentive offering free travel throughout the day to anyone wearing a Christmas jumper.

Organised by Dublin City Council, the event was hosted by comedian Al Porter and Dustin the Turkey and included the Halleluia Gospel Choir, sketches from the Olympia Christmas Panto, music groups Craddóg and the Academic, before the Christmas tree lights were switched on by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Brendan Carr.