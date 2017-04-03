NBRU says it will fight any court case over wildcat pickets

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has said it will robustly defend any legal action taken against it by State-owned transport companies over picketing at Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann premises last Friday.

NRBU general secretary Dermot O’Leary denied again on Monday that his union was involved in organising pickets placed by striking Bus Éireann employees at Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann premises last Friday.

He also said he had no advance knowledge of the secondary picketing last Friday which caused widespread disruption to Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann services.

About 2,600 staff employed by Bus Éireann are on their 11th day of strike action in protest at plans by management to introduce unilaterally new cost-saving efficiency measures and work practice reforms.

The company argues the moves are essential for it to stave of impending insolvency.

The Irish Times reported at the weekend that the CIÉ group solicitor, acting on behalf of Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann, had warned the NBRU in a letter that that the companies would be initiating legal action to seek compensation for millions of euro lost in fare revenue as a result of what was described as “unlawful picketing” last Friday.

Mr O’Leary confirmed on Monday that the NBRU had received the letter from the CIÉ group solicitor and that the union’s legal advisors would respond accordingly.

However he said the NBRU would be defending robustly all allegations made against it.

In a letter sent to the NBRU, the CIÉ group said losses experienced by Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann could run into millions of euro in fare revenue while the companies would also face fines running to hundreds of thousands of euro from the National Transport Authority.

Such fines will be for failing to provide services for which are funded by means of State subventions to the companies.

“It is clear that having regard to the manner in which this activity was co-ordinated, and having regard to the change in picketing activity, that this unlawful activity was organised by your union, its officials and members,” the letter said.

The letter from the CIÉ group solicitor said his clients had “collected considerable evidence of the role of your union, its officials and members in this activity and we will if necessary bring the entirety of that material to the attention of the Court”.

The Workplace Relations Commission is expected to invite unions and management at Bus Éireann to attend further talks this week aimed at finding a resolution to both the current strike and the financial crisis at the company.