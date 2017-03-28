Name disclosed of 84-year-old pilot killed in Waterford aircraft crash

The man who died when a light aircraft crashed in a field near Dungarvan, Co Waterford, on Monday has been named as David Ryan (84), from Sandymount in Dublin.

Mr Ryan was killed instantly when his single-seater aircraft crashed into trees on the edge of a field outside Dungarvan at about 4.15pm on Monday.

He had taken off from Waterford Airport about 30 minutes beforehand, with the intention of flying to Dungarvan and back. He sent out a mayday alert when he was close to Dungarvan and it is believed he attempted a landing, but the aircraft crashed in the Knocknagranagh area, close to the N25 and near the well-known Bridgie Terries pub and restaurant.

Mr Ryan was a “long-standing senior member” of the Waterford Aero Club, members said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We were all shocked and saddened to hear of the death yesterday of David Ryan,” they said. “He was much respected as a true gentleman who always had time to chat and to help others. He had a huge interest in, and knowledge of, light aircraft and had been a pilot for many years.”

Members of the Air Accident Investigation Unit travelled to the area to retrieve wreckage, and its officials have also been interviewing local eyewitnesses in an attempt to get more information on why the light aircraft crashed.