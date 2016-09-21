Nama sale of Project Eagle portfolio to be discussed by PAC

The Public Accounts Committee will today discuss the sale of the Project Eagle portfolio in Northern Ireland.

The PAC will meet at 1.30pm on Wednesday to discuss the C&AG report on the sale of the portfolio by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama).

Today they will discuss the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report into the sale.

This comes as Minister for Finance Michael Noonan announced he would be appearing before the committee to give evidence on his knowledge of the sale.

Mr Noonan, who returned to work on Monday after a brief illness, will attend a meeting of the PAC on October 6th.