‘My hero’: Brother of boy killed in motocross crash pays tribute

The brother of a teenager who was killed in a motocross incident has paid tribute to him.

Daniel Sheridan (13), from Finglas, Co Dublin, died of his injuries after crashing his motorbike on sand dunes in Co Derry on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Magilligan outside Limavady at a location popular with motocross enthusiasts.

He was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where he was later pronounced dead.

His brother Dean posted on his Facebook page: “My hero my world I’ll never forget you bro you were a superstar in the making you never gave up I’ll race u again someday up there so I hope your practising buddy love u with all my heart my hero.

‘Miss u so much’

“This can’t believe this gonna miss u so much lil man I’m gonna be lost whitout [sic] you.”

Motorcycle Ireland Motocross convenor Michael McGinn said the Sheridan family had been closely involved in the sport for the last six years.

He said Daniel Sheridan was a very promising rider who could have represented Ireland at motocross next year. Both Dean and another brother Jake also represented Ireland in the sport.

Mr McGinn maintained fatalities in motocross are “very rare” and it was the first he had come across in 16 years working as an official in the sport.

He stressed that though children as young as six participate in the sport, they do so on motorbikes that are low-powered. Daniel Sheridan was on an 85cc bike when he crashed.

“It has got the whole sport in complete shock,” he said. “It’s a tight-knit community. Anybody who is into it is fully dedicated to it. It takes so much work.”

Approximately 3,000 people are involved in motocross in Ireland.

St Kilian’s Senior School

Daniel Sheridan was a pupil at St Kilian’s Senior School in Tallaght. A St Kilian’s Parents Association statement said on Friday: “The Parents Association would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Daniel Sheridan’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

“St Kilian’s Senior School will be open tomorrow at 12pm midday for those of you who would like to gather in remembrance. May he rest in peace.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said she wanted to send his condolences to the family and friends of the teenager.

“The community is in shock following the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy,” she said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends of this at this difficult and sad time.”

SDLP East Derry MLA Gerry Mullan said it was a profound tragedy that had touched the entire community.

“Daniel had his whole life ahead of him, and the cruel way that his future was cut short will be totally devastating for his friends and family.

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief they must be feeling at this time and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”