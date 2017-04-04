Murder inquiry begins following teleporter crash death in Kerry

A murder inquiry has begun after a man in his 70s died in a collision between a teleporter and a car on the outskirts of the village of Ballyduff, near Listowel, Co Kerry, early this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai called to the scene of the collision at around 8.45 am this morning became suspicious after finding several puncture wounds consistent with those of a teleporter, on the car in which the man died.

The deceased is a man in his 70s, a bachelor farmer who was in the Rattoo area on the Tralee side of the village. The driver of the teleporter, who is in his 60s, lives in the area. He has been arrested and is being held at Listowel Garda Station under Section 4 of the the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.

The parties are known to each other and one of the lines of enquiry is that the parties were in dispute over land. However, gardai stress that they are at an early stage in their enquiries.

Supt Dan Keane of Listowel Garda Station has confirmed to the Irish Times that “a full murder inquiry has commenced”.

The body remains at the scene and State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is expected to arrive later to carry out an examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.