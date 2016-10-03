Multiple incidents affect thousands of Dart commuters

Three separate incidents hit morning services, each with delays of about 30 minutes

Tim O'Brien

Thousands of Dart commuters faced delays or remained stranded on trains this morning due to a series of incidents along the line.

While trains have resumed this afternoon after a series of stoppages, a number of services were cancelled and the timetable was running up to 30 minutes late at stages this morning.

The disruption started about 9.20am as passenger became ill on a Dart at Sandymount station and emergency services were called to assist.

This incident led to delays of about 30 minutes, according to Iarnród Éireann.

As services were getting back to normal at about 10am, a woman fell between the platform and a dart train at Grand Canal Dock, causing services in both directions to be halted for another 30 minutes.

Emergency services attended the scene. It is understood the woman was not seriously injured.

As services were getting back to normal for a second time today a truck hit the level crossing barrier at Lansdowne Road at about 10.30am.

This collision caused a further 30 minute delay as services were halted again.

A number of passengers took to Twitter to complain they were stuck on trains , as Iarnród Éireann brought in engineers to check safety at the level crossing.

Passengers said they were missing appointments and a number of people who ascertained what was happening through Iarnród Éireann’s Twitter responses said they wished “drivers would communicate these things better”.

