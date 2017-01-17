Motorists face delays on M1 after two-car collision

Gardaí have warned Dublin commuters of delays due to a car crash on the M1 on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the An Garda Síochána account at 7.45am advised of traffic disruption following the collision, which occurred on the M1 inbound after the Port Tunnel entrance.

M1:Expect delays due to a collision on M1 inbound after port tunnel entrance. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 17, 2017

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed it was a two-car collision and there have not yet been any reports of injuries.

Elsewhere, the N2 Dublin/Ardee Rd at Hunterstown is to remain closed on Tuesday morning following a crash on Monday night.

Two female pedestrians in their 60s were fatally injured when they were struck by a car. The road was closed to facilitate a forensic examination and diversions were put in place.