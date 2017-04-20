Motorcyclists involved in drive-by shooting in west Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a shot was fired at a house in the Fernleigh Estate in Carpenterstown, west Dublin, on Wednesday night.

Gardaí said two men arrived on a motorcycle outside the house at about 9.45pm. The pillion passenger produced a gun and fired one shot, hitting the front door. The bike then sped from the scene. The door was damaged in the attack but it is understood the house was not occupied at the time.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen the motorbike, which was of a distinctive scrambler style, in the area at the time to contact them with the details. Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station are investigating and may be contacted on 01-666 7000. Information may also be given on the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.