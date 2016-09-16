Motorcyclist dies in collision with two cars in Wexford

A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with two cars on the N11 in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred between Wexford town and Enniscorthy shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist (46) was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

Three other people involved in the collision, a man and woman, both in their mid-30s and a young boy were taken to Wexford General Hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed in this case.

The N11 was closed at Ballyhogue for a period of time to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators. It has since reopened.

So far this year 131 people have died in road crashes, 18 more than at this time last year.

Gardaí said they are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who were travelling on the N11 near Ballyhogue, Co Wexford between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday.

They are asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.