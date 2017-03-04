Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Kilkenny
Man in his 40s pronounced dead at scene at Cuffesgrange on Saturday morning
Gardaí have closed the road pending a forensic examination. Photograph: Frank Miller
A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny on Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange at 9.30am, according to gardaí.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.
The road is closed at the scene pending a forensic investigation and gardaí have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000.