Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Kilkenny

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange at 9.30am, according to gardaí.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The road is closed at the scene pending a forensic investigation and gardaí have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000.